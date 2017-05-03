Attempted carjacking in Atwater goes wrong. 2 arrested after car crash.

Two Merced men involved in an Atwater collision were booked into jail Tuesday night after they allegedly tried to carjack someone in the Applebee’s parking lot, the Police Department reported.
Atwater police responded to the Applebee’s parking lot in the 800 block of Commerce Avenue about 9:15 p.m. for a reported robbery, Atwater Police Chief Samuel Joseph said. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when a man got into the passenger seat and began assaulting him. Another man was standing outside his car door, and a third man was waiting in a white Nissan nearby.
The victim, whose name was not released, tried to escape by reversing his car. The suspect jumped out the moving vehicle and scaled a fence in the parking lot, police said.
While trying to get away, the victim’s car crashed with the suspect’s vehicle, causing major rear damage. No injuries were reported.
When an Atwater police officer was interviewing the victim, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and two of the suspects inside nearby behind Famous Footwear.
The victim identified the two suspects in the Nissan. The third man was not found after police searched the area, Joseph said.
Officers found four pounds of “high grade” marijuana packaged in the car, which was towed since the driver’s license was suspended.
Earl Chambers, 21, and Tazarium Thomas, 23, were booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, possession of marijuana for sales and conspiracy to commit a crime. They remained in the John Latorraca Correctional Center on Wednesday on $230,000 bail.
