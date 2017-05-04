News

May 04, 2017 2:45 AM

Tentative deal averts Illinois nursing home workers strike

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A tentative contract agreement has averted a possible strike that was planned by thousands of Illinois nursing home workers.

Representatives of more than 5,000 workers at nursing homes around Chicago and Rockford had planned to strike starting on Thursday, but a statement on behalf of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois says an agreement was reached on a 3-year deal.

The statement early Thursday says the tentative agreement includes wage increases and staffing provisions to help reduce turnover and increase the quality of care for residents.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos