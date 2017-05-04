Hate your neighbor’s tall weeds? Merced is taking action. You can too.

Ever since John Solga and his wife moved into their East South Bear Creek Drive home eight years ago, the lot next door has been empty – except for the tall weeds that grow there.
The fire hazard is a constant concern for Solga, 73, especially after the rainy weather this last winter. “I’m always concerned that if someone drops a cigarette or a match, it will go up,” he said.”
“Occasionally I’ll call the fire station on McKee Road to remind them to let the land owner know,” he said. “They come out within a week or so and plow down the weeds.”
Fire officials throughout the county urge property owners to clear weeds and debris in an effort to prevent dangerous fires.
“We don’t want to write a single citation,” said John Morgan, Merced County’s fire marshal.
“We’d rather see the problem fixed,” added Mike Stephenson, the fire marshal for the city of Merced.
With heavy rains and a massive snowpack due in the Sierra, the weeds are worse than ever, they said.
In Los Banos, the fire department sent abatement notices out in February to 330 vacant lots. In April, the fire department sent out 66 more, Fire Chief Tim Marrison said.
“Most of the property owners have come into compliance,” Marrison said. “For those who haven’t, the city will send out a contractor to do the abatement.”
Marrison said in Los Banos, fire officials are granting property owners some leniency since rain later in the season has caused some weeds to sprout up again.
But, he encouraged neighbors to keep an eye on the backyards of vacant homes and report any hazards to the fire department. The fire department will issue a special 10-day notice to those properties.
The city of Merced’s fire prevention department will issue notices to 3,000 properties on Monday, giving the landlord’s 14 days to clear the weeds.
In Merced, the fire department recommends discing and to be done before 10 a.m. and to mow weed stubble to 2 inches maximum, Stephenson said. Property owners should also remove any debris from lots or residences, such as old tires.
And, if you get a notice, don’t wait for the city to take care of it and bill you for it. If the property catches fire, the fire department will bill you for putting it out, Fire Chief Michael Wilkinson said.
“The liability is huge,” he said.
The city of Merced has a list of contractors for hire for weed abatement on their website.
In the unincorporated areas of the county, noncompliance costs will add up quickly, starting at a $500 fine each day after the citation has been issued, Morgan said.
“We have every type of weed abatement problem there is,” he said. “Luckily, we got a lot of rain. However, there’s been a lot of rain this year and the weeds are unprecedented.”
The county fire department issued 1,500 postcards to people who have been cited before. In the last four days, the county has racked up nearly 250 cases for weed abatement.
To report fire hazards in the city of Los Banos, call 209-827-7025. To report fire hazards in the city of Merced, call 209-385-6830. To report fire hazards in the unincorporated areas of Merced County, call 209-385-7347.
