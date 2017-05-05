News

May 05, 2017 12:28 AM

DC bill would streamline process of getting medical pot

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

District of Columbia lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for doctors in the city to refer patients for medical marijuana.

The bill from Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser would ensure that any licensed physician in Washington could directly or indirectly provide patients with access to pot for medical reasons.

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray, who chairs the health committee, will take testimony on the bill on Friday. Those scheduled to testify include owners of medical marijuana dispensaries and advocates for liberalization of the city's pot laws.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos