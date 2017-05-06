Health foundation funding advocacy work for low-income care

The Maine Health Access Foundation is awarding more than $750,000 in grants to ten nonprofit groups to preserve and expand health care coverage for the uninsured and low-income people.
The grants total $785,000 and are for projects that will continue through 2018. The foundation says the grants will help make sure "the voices of Maine's most vulnerable people" are heard while federal and state leaders debate the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.
The foundation says the money will support advocacy work that is focused on preserving or expanding health care coverage for uninsured, underserved and low-income residents.
