May 07, 2017

Israel says Palestinian hunger strike leader ate in secret

The Associated Press
RAMALLAH, West Bank

Israel's Prison Service has released footage that it says shows the leader of a mass Palestinian hunger strike breaking his fast.

The Palestinians immediately cast doubt on the claim, calling it an attempt to undermine the open-ended strike, now on its 21st day.

Assaf Librati, a spokesman for the prison service, said strike organizer and Palestinian uprising leader Marwan Barghouti ate a candy bar on May 5 and cookies on April 27.

He said surveillance was increased and Barghouti was caught on film eating.

Footage aired by Israeli media shows a prisoner sitting down fully clothed on a toilet unwrapping something and putting it in his mouth. Other footage shows a prisoner eating something near a sink.

Israel says 890 prisoners are participating in the hunger strike. The prisoners seek improved conditions, including more family visits.

