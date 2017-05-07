Cyclists gather in Merced for a group ride toward Snelling

On Sunday morning, dozens of cyclists set off from Kevin’s Bikes on Olive Avenue in Merced toward Snelling for the Merced Road Ride, one of the Merced Bicycle Coalition’s traditions during May for National Bike Month.
For eight years, the event has brought 80 to 150 people, ranging from 11 to 80 years old, together for a bike ride, said Justin Hicks, vice chair of the coalition.
“There’s all different levels of experience,” Hicks said. “We have numerous individuals where it’s their first organized ride or the longest ride they’ve even done.”
There are three different routes people can take, Hicks said, the shortest being almost 14 miles round trip, another about 28 miles round trip and the longest a 50-mile round trip.
Maggie Ortiz-Millan and her husband, Robert Millan, came to Merced from the Bay Area to try out the 14-mile ride for the first time.
“I’m from Merced so I like to come around,” Ortiz-Millan, 32, said. “It’s fun riding with a group of people. I think it’s pretty cool to have this in Merced.”
Millan, 32, said he’s only been cycling consistently for the past couple months and is 5 pounds lighter and that already “feels good,” but cycling with a group of people is even more enjoyable.
“I’m enjoying what they’re enjoying and feeding off their energy,” he said. “I think I found my exercise.”
Having a group bike ride can help take people out of their comfort zone who normally don’t cycle along roads, Hicks said, and can show people a bike can be an everyday form of transportation or recreation.
Choosing to ride a bike can help anything from air pollution to having a healthier lifestyle, he said.
“You can get places much faster than you can imagine,” Hicks said. “Getting on a bike can solve so many problems.”
“Also, it’s just fun,” he added.
The final event during National Bike Month will be on May 20 for the Ride With the Mayor, a ride along local bike paths led by Mayor Mike Murphy.
