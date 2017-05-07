News

May 07, 2017 3:12 PM

Two gang members and convicted felons arrested during traffic stop

By Monica Velez

Two convicted felons and gang members were arrested for possessing firearms during a traffic stop by the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit, police officials said.

On Saturday at around 5:50 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on the 1900 Block of West 13th Street, according to police. Officers searched the car and found two loaded 38 caliber revolvers, police said.

Officers arrested and booked the two men in the car, Christopher Lloyd-Patterson, 32, and 30-year-old Darren Abril. Both are being charged with felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, receiving stolen property and gang enhancements.

Anyone with more information on this crime can contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the message.

