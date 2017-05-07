Merced police investigating ‘suspicious death’

A woman in her 20s was found dead in Merced on Sunday sometime in the early afternoon before 4 p.m., according to Merced Police Department officials.
Officers responded to a “suspicious death” call on the 3000 Block of Park Avenue, Sgt. Dan Dabney told the Merced Sun-Star.
Detectives are currently investigating the scene to determine the cause of death, Dabney said. He could not confirm if the incident is a homicide.
No other information was immediately available.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
