May 07, 2017 5:49 PM

Merced police investigating ‘suspicious death’

By Monica Velez

A woman in her 20s was found dead in Merced on Sunday sometime in the early afternoon before 4 p.m., according to Merced Police Department officials.

Officers responded to a “suspicious death” call on the 3000 Block of Park Avenue, Sgt. Dan Dabney told the Merced Sun-Star.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene to determine the cause of death, Dabney said. He could not confirm if the incident is a homicide.

No other information was immediately available.

