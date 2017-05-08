News

May 08, 2017 9:04 PM

Assisted suicide bill back before New York lawmakers

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Legislation that would authorize people with terminal illnesses to request life-ending drugs from a physician is again before state lawmakers in Albany.

Supporters of the bill include several New Yorkers who lost loved ones to painful terminal illness. They plan to meet with lawmakers Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The bill would require two physicians to certify the patient's illness is terminal. Physicians could refuse to agree to the request for any reason.

The measure has been introduced before but hasn't received a vote.

Supporters say the bill gives suffering patients the freedom to end their lives with dignity but has proper safeguards.

Opponents worry the measure would be abused.

Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California and Oregon already have current laws allowing people to request life-ending medication from a physician.

