News

May 08, 2017 10:35 PM

Los Angeles company recalls deer-antler tea after 2 get sick

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The California Department of Public Health says a Los Angeles company is recalling tea made from deer antler after two people who drank it got sick.

State health officials said Monday that the tea may be contaminated with botulism, and they are investigating the two Orange County residents who became ill.

They say the company, U.S. Deer Antlers Exports and Imports Inc., sold the tea to acupuncturists and others in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The tea is sold in 6-inch by 4-inch plastic packaging with Korean language text and drawings of deer on it.

The health department says initial symptoms of botulism include blurred vision and sore throat, and that paralysis of muscles and difficulty swallowing and breathing can follow.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos