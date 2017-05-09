News

May 09, 2017 6:06 AM

DA ordered to return money to marijuana distributor, family

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

San Diego's district attorney has been ordered to return more than $100,000 seized from a medical marijuana businessman and his family, 15 months after drug agents raided the company and didn't charge anyone with a crime.

The Union-Tribune reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2pro7br) that a judge issued the order six weeks after lawyers representing James Slatic argued that the money must be returned. Slatic owns Med-West Distribution, a firm that supplies medical pot shops with cannabis

The judge wrote that after more than a year of investigation, there's no indication that criminal charges will be filed against Slatic.

DA Bonnie Dumanis has used state and federal civil asset-forfeiture rules for years to confiscate millions of dollars from drug suspects. Her office says Dumanis is considering an appeal of the judge's ruling.

