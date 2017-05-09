News

May 09, 2017 9:07 AM

Mayo in Rochester now offering gender reassignment surgery

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, Minn.

Mayo Clinic says its surgeons have performed the first gender reassignment surgery in Rochester.

Doctors helped Michael Keller of Rochester transition to Marisa Ann Bella in a nearly six-hour procedure. The 1980 Rochester Lourdes graduate was one of the first patients to enroll in Mayo's Transgender and Intersex Specialty Care Clinic when it opened more than two years ago.

The Post-Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2pgr0Re ) says the 54-year-old Bella underwent hormonal therapy, facial feminization and breast augmentation before having the reassignment surgery on Feb. 24.

Mayo Clinic says planning and preparation for offering reassignment surgery began four years ago.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Drone captures controlled avalanche

Drone captures controlled avalanche 0:50

Drone captures controlled avalanche
Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 1:04

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced
It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. 1:38

It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos