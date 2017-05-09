Elderly Los Banos woman in wheelchair hit by car

A 75-year-old Los Banos woman in a motorized wheelchair suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while crossing Willmott Road Tuesday morning, police said.
Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the woman was riding the wheelchair north on the east side of Mercey Springs Road at about 9:06 a.m. when she was crossing Willmott Road at an unmarked crosswalk.
Reyna said the woman was knocked off the wheelchair after it was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on Willmott crossing Mercey Springs Road.
The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Modesto area hospital.
An 80-year-old Idaho woman who was driving the car didn’t report any injuries at the scene.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision, Reyna said.
