Newborn and four passengers saved in car crash by two field workers

Video submitted to the Merced Sun-Star following a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Saturn L200 sedan swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle while traveling in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 north of Franklin Road. The car left the roadway and crashed into rocks before landing upside down on railroad tracks. Video courtesy of Jesus Olguin Merced Sun-Star