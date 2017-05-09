30 cows were stranded and starving. Good thing Merced’s sheriff is a real cowboy.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:24 Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced Pause 0:40 Meter maid to the rescue in Merced 1:04 Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 3:11 The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Sheriff Vern Warnke worked with Merced County's Office of Emergency Services to drop two tons of hay to a herd of about 30 cows who are stranded on an island near Hopeton because of flooding from the Merced River. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com