May 10, 2017 12:56 PM

Car spins into head-on fatal crash in Madera

By Vikaas Shanker

A 51-year-old Madera man died Tuesday after investigators said a driving error caused him to spin into ongoing traffic, according to California Highway Patrol.

Michael Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which was reported to the CHP at 8:10 a.m., according to a news release.

Fleming was driving a 1978 Oldsmobile at about 55 miles per hour north on Highway, 41 south of Road 200 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle drifted to the right onto the east shoulder of the road, authorities said.

Fleming attempted to bring the car back on the roadway. But he over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle, the release states.

The car started spinning clockwise, traveling through the northbound lane directly into the path of a 2014 Nissan traveling in the southbound lane, according to the release.

The front of the Nissan collided with the driver’s side of the Oldsmobile.

The driver of the Nissan, 74-year-old Roy W. Gleason of Oakhurst, suffered minor injuries with complaints of neck and back pain after the collision, authorities said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

