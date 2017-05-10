Man killed on railroad tracks in Merced

A man in his 30s was found dead on railroad tracks near M Street in Merced Wednesday morning after he was struck by a train, police said.
The man, identified in a news release as possibly being Hispanic, was found by Merced police officers on the Santa Fe Railroad tracks after they received reports of a train striking a pedestrian collision at 8:13 a.m., Merced police said in a news release.
Merced Police Capt. Chris Goodwin said the man is believed to have died from injuries sustained from a collision with a train.
The man’s identification was pending notification of next of kin as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
It was unknown as of Wednesday morning if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor, the release states.
Anyone with information on the collision is being urged to contact Sgt. Joe Weiss at 209-385-4757, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can also be sent to the police department to texting number 847411, or “TIP411,” including the word “ComVIP” as the keyword in the message.
