Dos Palos man killed in crash

A Dos Palos man died Tuesday morning in a two-car collision on Highway 152 on the outskirts of Chowchilla, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The 47-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving a 1998 Saturn east on Highway 152 at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday when his car was struck on the driver’s side by a 2004 Saturn being driven south on Road 16, CHP officers said in a statement.
Road 16 is controlled by stop signs and painted white limit lines at the intersection.
The collision caused major damage to both vehicles, the CHP reported.
The Dos Palos man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
The driver of the 2004 Saturn, a 31-year-old Chowchilla man, suffered minor injuries, complaining of pain to the left leg and left shoulder, the release states.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were considered a factor in the collision.
