News

May 11, 2017 5:51 PM

State Worker injured in air shaft fall

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

A buildings inspector was airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno after falling down a ventilation shaft in the Blasdel Building behind the state capitol.

The Nevada Appeal reports (http://bit.ly/2ppSRyp ) the man, who fell more than two stories while helping to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the building, underwent surgery for his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say he was awake, talking and moving his upper body when rescuers pulled him from the shaft.

According to officials, the man was in stable condition by Wednesday evening.

