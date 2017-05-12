Financial ties between foundation, university to be audited

The University of Utah will hire an independent auditor to review its financial relationship with the Huntsman Cancer Foundation after accusations of wrongdoing by billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr.
The Desert News reports (http://bit.ly/2q6PVpy ) the move comes after the Huntsman Cancer Institute's board of trustees abruptly dismissed and then reinstated its director during negotiations with the foundation over governance.
Huntsman Sr., who helped found the institute and is chairman of the board of the foundation, criticized the dismissal and asked for a full accounting of funds.
Alan Sullivan, an attorney retained by the university to assist in the negotiations, says the audit will analyze the money pouring into the institute and its use.
The Huntsman Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit that donates around $20 million per year to the institute.
