5 injured, including pregnant woman, during crash in South Merced

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Body found in canal in Merced County Pause 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:42 More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:15 An SUV rolled over in south Merced 1:22 Merced's cowboy sheriff feeds 30 stranded cows 1:17 New evidence released in 2014 Merced County homicide case 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A collision at 10th and T streets ended with an SUV on its roof in south Merced on Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com) sjansen@mercedsunstar.com