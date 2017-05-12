5 injured, including pregnant woman, during crash in South Merced

Five people, including a young pregnant woman, suffered minor injuries Thursday when two cars collided in South Merced, flipping one of the vehicles on its roof, the Merced Police Department reported.
None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Capt. Bimley West said.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of T and 10th streets in South Merced.
Investigators said the driver of 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was heading east on 10th Street when she appears to have blown through a stop sign. The driver, 19-year-old Maria Lopez, crashed her car into a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban in the intersection, causing the Suburban to flip over.
Lopez, who police said was pregnant, suffered unspecified minor injuries. She and her passenger, 19-year-old Marcus Lewis Jr., both suffered unspecified minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for treatment, according to officers.
The driver of the Suburban, Santiago Lopez, 40, complained of pain to his right should. Lopez’s wife and a child, whose names were not available, also suffered minor injuries. They too were taken to the hospital in Merced for treatment.
Updates on the conditions of those involved were not available Friday, but police said none of the injuries were considered serious.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Merced Police Lt. Jay Struble at 209-385-4739.
