May 13, 2017 7:51 AM

Florida dispensary says new product not meant to be smoked

By JOE REEDY Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida medical marijuana dispensary says it is not violating state law by selling cannabis that could potentially be broken down and made into pot that can be smoked.

Trulieve began selling its first whole-flower cannabis product earlier this week that is meant for vaping. The buds in the vaporizer cup, however, could be also be used in joints, pipes or bongs.

Vaping is allowed under state law but smoking is prohibited. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said the company has issued warnings to patients that the product should only be used for vaping.

Department of Health spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri said the product was approved by the Office of Compassionate Use but that they are keeping a close eye on this one. Gambinieri added that dispensaries are held to the product descriptions made in applications.

