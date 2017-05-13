University of California, Merced Commencement 2017

Graduate Justin Ricol, 23, of Hayward, celebrates as he walks off the stage during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Degrees containing the seal of the University of California, sit on a table prior to a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Graduates enter the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
University of California, Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland, right, enters the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad alongside Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, Thomas W. Peterson, left, during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Graduates enter the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
A cap decorated with flowers and photographs as graduates enter the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
University of California, Merced Chancellor, Dorothy Leland, addresses graduates during a commencement ceremony for the School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
A view from the Kolligian Library as a commencement ceremony is held for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
People look to the stage during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, Thomas W. Peterson addresses graduates during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
A commencement ceremony is held for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Keynote Speaker and Chief Global Diversity Officer for HP Inc., Lesley Slaton Brown, addresses graduates during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
University of California, Merced Chancellor, Dorothy Leland, looks on during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
University of California, Merced graduate and student speaker, Jocelyne Fadiga, speaks to her fellow classmates during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Graduate Emmanuel Aluad, 23, of San Francisco, looks on during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
A decorated cap reads "The Little Graduate" during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
University of California, Merced graduate and student speaker, Jocelyne Fadiga, cheers on her fellow classmates while speaking during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
A commencement ceremony is held for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Nicole Madfis of Baltimore, Md., left, shakes hands with University of California, Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland, right, during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Graduate Diana Dao, 22, of San Jose, waves as she walks off of the stage during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
University of California, Merced Chancellor, Dorothy Leland, shakes hands with a graduate during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Graduate Allison Watt, 23, of Fresno, walks off the stage during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
Graduate Andres Escalante, 22, of San Ysidro, celebrates as he walks of the stage during a commencement ceremony for the University of California, Merced School of Engineering and School of Natural Sciences, in the Carol Tomlinson-Keasey Quad on the UC Merced campus in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, May 13, 2017.
