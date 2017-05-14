Car crashes on the way to family Mother Day’s celebration. No major injuries reported, police say

While on the way to celebrate Mother’s Day with family, a 24-year-old woman from Chowchilla lost control of her vehicle on Sunday morning and crashed into the guardrail on Highway 99 in Merced, California Highway Patrol officers reported.
At about 9:50 a.m., Officer William Ryland said, he received a call about a traffic collision involving “younger age children with minor injuries.”
The driver of the Nissan Century, Jessica Bocanegra, was traveling north on Highway 99, he said, when it struck the guardrail on the left side. No other vehicles were involved and no passengers were transported to a hospital.
“She definitely lost control of the car because she hit the guardrail,” Ryland said. “It’s still under investigation.”
Bocanegra said she and her family were on the way to Atwater for a morning church service and family barbecue.
Bocanegra’s three children, all under the age of 5, were in the back seat, she said, along with a male passenger.
“It’s the first car accident we’ve been in,” Bocanegra said. “They were just a little shaken up.”
She added: “God has a plan for everything. He made sure my kids were safe. That’s the most important thing.”
