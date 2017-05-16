News

5-year-old dies after tumbling from canoe in stream

The Associated Press
VASSALBORO, Maine

Maine authorities say a 5-year-old boy died after falling out of canoe and becoming trapped underwater on a fast-moving stream in Vassalboro.

Game wardens say William Egold was taken Monday evening to a Waterville hospital before being taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators say both the boy and his mother, 25-year-old Mollie Egold, tumbled from the canoe about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Outlet Stream. They say the boy was trapped under the water against debris until his mother was able to free him and call for help.

An investigation is continuing. Wardens say both were wearing lifejackets.

