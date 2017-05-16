Fatal crash reported south of Merced

At least one person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles today south of Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol website.
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash just before 11 a.m. today on Highway 59, between Reilly Road and Vassar Avenue, south of Merced.
Few details could immediately be confirmed.
At least two vehicles, a truck and a car, were involved in the crash. The dark-colored car appeared to have sustained major damage. Highway 59 was closed in both directions as of 11:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted to Vassar Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol website.
This story will be updated.
