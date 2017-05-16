One person dead in crash on Highway 59 south of Merced

The California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 59 between Vassar Avenue and Reilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. According to CHP officer Eric Zuniga, one person is dead after a Ford F-250 driving northbound, collided with a Toyota Camry driving southbound on Highway 59 when the the Camry veered into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The driver of the truck was transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota is and adult male, 45, of Merced, according to Zuniga. "After the impact, the Toyota lost control and the driver was actually ejected from the vehicle and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," said Zuniga. According to Zuniga there was another vehicle traveling behind the pickup truck that was hit by debris which caused damage to the vehicle and the driver was not injured.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Traffic is diverted on Highway 59 at Reilly Road as the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 59 between Vassar Avenue and Reilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. According to CHP officer Eric Zuniga, one person is dead after a Ford F-250 driving northbound, collided with a Toyota Camry driving southbound on Highway 59 when the the Camry veered into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The driver of the truck was transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota is and adult male, 45, of Merced, according to Zuniga. "After the impact, the Toyota lost control and the driver was actually ejected from the vehicle and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," said Zuniga. According to Zuniga there was another vehicle traveling behind the pickup truck that was hit by debris which caused damage to the vehicle and the driver was not injured.
Debris covers the road as the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 59 between Vassar Avenue and Reilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. According to CHP officer Eric Zuniga, one person is dead after a Ford F-250 driving northbound, collided with a Toyota Camry driving southbound on Highway 59 when the the Camry veered into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The driver of the truck was transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota is and adult male, 45, of Merced, according to Zuniga. "After the impact, the Toyota lost control and the driver was actually ejected from the vehicle and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," said Zuniga. According to Zuniga there was another vehicle traveling behind the pickup truck that was hit by debris which caused damage to the vehicle and the driver was not injured.
A Ford F-250 is removed from the scene of a crash as the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 59 between Vassar Avenue and Reilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. According to CHP officer Eric Zuniga, one person is dead after a Ford F-250 driving northbound, collided with a Toyota Camry driving southbound on Highway 59 when the the Camry veered into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The driver of the truck was transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota is and adult male, 45, of Merced, according to Zuniga. "After the impact, the Toyota lost control and the driver was actually ejected from the vehicle and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," said Zuniga. According to Zuniga there was another vehicle traveling behind the pickup truck that was hit by debris which caused damage to the vehicle and the driver was not injured.
Debris is swept from the roadway as the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 59 between Vassar Avenue and Reilly Road in Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. According to CHP officer Eric Zuniga, one person is dead after a Ford F-250 driving northbound, collided with a Toyota Camry driving southbound on Highway 59 when the the Camry veered into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The driver of the truck was transported to Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota is and adult male, 45, of Merced, according to Zuniga. "After the impact, the Toyota lost control and the driver was actually ejected from the vehicle and he was confirmed deceased at the scene," said Zuniga. According to Zuniga there was another vehicle traveling behind the pickup truck that was hit by debris which caused damage to the vehicle and the driver was not injured.
