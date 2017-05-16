Power outage reported for about 500 PG&E customers in Merced

Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting a power outage to more than 500 customers in central Merced.
The outage began about 2:45 p.m. and is affecting 588 customers between Olive Avenue and Yosemite Avenue off of M Street, according to an online outage map.
PG&E crews are on the way to assess the outage, and the cause is not yet know, said Denny Boyles, a PG&E spokesman.
An earlier outage in a similar area affected 32 customers, but it’s not clear if the two outages are related, Boyles said.
Power is estimated to be restored about 5:30 p.m.
