Wyoming to lose only Planned Parenthood clinic

The only Planned Parenthood in the state of Wyoming is closing down this summer.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qPQ4yS ) Planned Parenthood's Casper location confirmed Tuesday it will close July 21 after more than 40 years of operation because of financial reasons.
President Donald Trump signed a law last month that allows states to deny certain federal funding to clinics, such as Planned Parenthood, that also provide abortion services.
The Casper location, which serves around 500 patients per year, does not provide abortions. A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman did not immediately release the specific financial reasons for the closing.
Wyoming will join North Dakota as the only two states without a Planned Parenthood health center.
Comments