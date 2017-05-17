News

May 17, 2017 3:19 AM

Maryland medical marijuana commission to meet

The Associated Press
LA PLATA, Md.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is scheduled to meet.

The panel is meeting Wednesday in La Plata.

The agenda includes a review of investigations into 15 companies that have received preliminary approval to be licensed to grow medical marijuana in the state.

A company that wasn't named as a finalist is seeking an emergency motion in court to block the commission from issuing any final licenses. Alternative Medicine Maryland asked a Baltimore judge to issue a temporary injunction on Monday.

Before the commission awards any final licenses, the company wants the court to rule on whether the law was followed during the licensing process. It contends a lawyer for the state acknowledged last week that regulators didn't consider applicants' races when awarding preliminary licenses, as required by law.

