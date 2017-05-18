Man from Mariposa dies in car crash on Highway 140

A 31-year-old man from Mariposa died in a head-on collision on Highway 140 Wednesday evening, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.
At around 6:15 p.m., Dale Giantomasso, 62, was driving a 2006 Newmar Ventana motor home west on the highway, east of Chase Ranch in Mariposa. “For undetermined reasons” Giantomasso, from Peotone, Ill., drifted into the eastbound lane, police said, and struck a 2006 Subaru Outback.
The driver of the Subaru Outback died at the scene, police said. The 69-year-old passenger in the Subaru, Bobby Shaw, of Mariposa, was taken to Doctor’s Hospital in Modesto with non-life threatening injuries.
Giantomasso suffered minor injuries, according to police. The cause of the collision is under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
