Everything you need to know about the weather this weekend in Merced

Temperatures in Merced will continue to warm over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the high 90s, said meteorologist Jim Dudley, nearing to triple digit temperatures.
“We’re having a pretty good warm up,” he said. “We are getting into the later part of May and the weather has to warm up.”
The last consecutive days of warmer weather was in early May, Dudley said, and this time around temperatures will be consistently in the high 90s for four days.
The record amount of snow pack in Northern California has caused snow to start melting quickly in the Merced River, especially as temperatures keep rising. On Saturday the Merced River in Yosemite will near its flood stage, Dudley said.
“Snow melt is causing rivers to continue to rise as temperatures warm up,” Dudley said. “There’s danger of cold and swift-flowing streams and rivers.”
On Tuesday temperatures are expected to cool to around 92 degrees.
“Everyone of these hot spells always has an end to them eventually,” Dudley said.
