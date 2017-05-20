News

May 20, 2017 6:28 AM

Cook County to hold 30 rabies vaccine clinics

Cook County's first low-cost rabies vaccine clinic of the year will be held this month.

A rabies vaccine clinic scheduled for May 30 in Crestwood will be the first of more than 30 such clinics this year. The cost of one-year rabies shots for dogs and cats is $7. Three-year rabies shots cost $21. Vaccines for ferrets last one year and are $9.

Dr. Donna Alexander of the county's Animal and Rabies Control Department says the shots will prevent animals bitten by a rabid animal from getting rabies or passing it on to other animals or people.

The county will also hold four low-cost microchip clinics beginning on June 8 in Cicero.

A schedule of clinics is posted on the animal and rabies control department's web site.

