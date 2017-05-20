Georgia schools await details on healthy meal standards

In this May 18, 2017 photo, Eric Zheng, left, Rohith Pallamreddy and Sophia Ullman, right, sample a Korean BBQ chicken meal at the Fulton County Schools Administrative Center, in Atlanta. The 4th graders participated in a taste test event that school district officials started last year to promote healthier menu items that stick to federal regulations under review by the Trump administration. Kathleen Foody AP Photo