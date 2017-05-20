Iowa animal control facility struggles to handle surge

In this Monday, May 15, 2017 photo, a dog looks out of its cage inside the Des Moines animal control facility in Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines' animal control facility is ill-equipped to handle even the current load of animals coming through its doors, according to a study released this month, raising questions about how it will handle an expected surge in the pet population as the city grows. The Des Moines Register via AP Kelsey Kremer