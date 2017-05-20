El Capitan's Brody Ferguson finishes second in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan High School freshman swimmer Brody Ferguson, 16, dives into the pool during the Paralympic 100-yard Freestyle race during the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Ferguson had his right leg amputated below the knee when he was in eighth grade after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Ferguson was recently diagnosed with cancer for a third time. He placed second in both the Paralympic 50-yard and 100-yard races.
Spectators look on form the stands during the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
El Capitan High School freshman swimmer Brody Ferguson, 16, sits on the starting block before competing in the Paralympic 100-yard Freestyle race during the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Ferguson had his right leg amputated below the knee when he was in eighth grade after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Ferguson was recently diagnosed with cancer for a third time. He placed second in the race.
Marie Goodwin, center, jumps up and down as she cheers on her son, El Capitan High School freshman swimmer Brody Ferguson, during the Paralympic 100-yard Freestyle race in the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
El Capitan High School freshman swimmer Brody Ferguson, 16, stands on the podium after placing second in the Paralympic 50-yard Freestyle race during the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Ferguson had his right leg amputated below the knee when he was in eighth grade after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Ferguson was recently diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Marie Goodwin, center, smiles as she looks to her son, El Capitan High School freshman swimmer Brody Ferguson, 16,left, as he speaks about his races with his mother and father Richard Ferguson, right, at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West High School in Clovis, Calif., on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Brody placed second in both the Paralympic 50-yard and 100-yard Freestyle races.
