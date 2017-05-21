Relocation brings slew of new services to Los Banos Save Mart

A sleeker store started to take shape as about 150 construction workers and Save Mart employees put the final touches on the new, rebranded Los Banos supermarket Friday.
“The community can’t wait for us to open the doors,” store manager George Bettencourt said, recounting stories of how customers at the checkout lines in the current store fished for hints at what the new store will include.
Save Mart is set to cut the ribbon on the new 52,000-square-foot building 9 a.m. Wednesday in a grand opening ceremony at 1400 Mercey Springs Road, moving from across the street.
The new store is 14,000 square feet larger than the current store, and will feature several new services, including a pharmacy.
Shoppers can see fresh tortillas being made near a burrito, taco and nacho bar. The “Valley Fresco” area in front of the east entrance to the store serves vegetable and fruit-infused water, fresh juice, smoothies, fresh-cut produce and fresh salsa and guacamole.
Areas have been carved out for specialty sandwiches, a soup and salad bar, and an in-store grill.
Behind a larger floral area is a produce area that includes an expanding organic section. The store, in general, will sell more natural, organic and bulk foods.
And as shoppers arrive at the front of the store to pay, they will have the option to self-checkout with new machines and sit in a cafe area that includes wireless Internet.
The Los Banos store is one of seven, out of dozens of stores in California that have been updated with the company’s new look and features.
“The new branding is fresh, a better reflection of everyday life in the Central Valley,” said Nannette Miranda, a spokesperson for corporate Save Mart.
Miranda said the 30th year of Save Mart in Los Banos, combined with the new larger commercial anchor space across Mercey Springs Road, was a good opportunity to build a larger store with Save Mart’s new features and direction.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
