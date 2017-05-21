Head-on collision on Highway 99 in Turlock

Four people were injured early Sunday when two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 99 in Turlock.
One of the vehicles went the wrong way on the highway’s exit, according to a news release from the Turlock Fire Department.
The crash occurred about 3 a.m. at the West Main exit ramp. Fire officials said one of the vehicles tried to enter the freeway on the northbound exit ramp.
Crews had to free one person pinned-inside one of the wrecked vehicles. All four occupants in the vehicles were hospitalized.
The highway’s northbound lanes were closed as authorities cleared the crash site. The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. There was no further information available Sunday.
