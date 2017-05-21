Firefighters had to free one person pinned-inside one of the vehicles that crashed along Highway 99 in Turlock early Sunday (May 21, 2017).
Firefighters had to free one person pinned-inside one of the vehicles that crashed along Highway 99 in Turlock early Sunday (May 21, 2017). Turlock Fire Department
Firefighters had to free one person pinned-inside one of the vehicles that crashed along Highway 99 in Turlock early Sunday (May 21, 2017). Turlock Fire Department

News

Head-on collision on Highway 99 in Turlock

Bee Staff Reports

May 21, 2017 5:15 PM

Four people were injured early Sunday when two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 99 in Turlock.

One of the vehicles went the wrong way on the highway’s exit, according to a news release from the Turlock Fire Department.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. at the West Main exit ramp. Fire officials said one of the vehicles tried to enter the freeway on the northbound exit ramp.

Crews had to free one person pinned-inside one of the wrecked vehicles. All four occupants in the vehicles were hospitalized.

The highway’s northbound lanes were closed as authorities cleared the crash site. The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. There was no further information available Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office 0:36

Bomb threat forces evacuation of Merced County government office
Yosemite High students collect eclipse data for NASA 0:26

Yosemite High students collect eclipse data for NASA
Bomb threat forces evacuation on Merced County government office 0:47

Bomb threat forces evacuation on Merced County government office

View More Video