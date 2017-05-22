Firetruck overturns while responding to EMS call

An upstate New York fire department has been hampered by an overturned firetruck.
Queensbury volunteer fire department officials spent Sunday afternoon trying to right a firetruck that had overturned on an embankment while returning from an emergency medical services call.
Local media outlets report that the truck was loaded down with nearly 1,000 gallons of water when it overturned and rolled down a local road's embankment. The fire chief says four firefighters suffered minor injuries and were checked out at a local hospital.
The department says it will take two tow trucks to pull the truck back onto the road after they drain the water reserves.
This story has been changed to correct that truck was returning from a call instead and four firefighters treated for minor injuries.
