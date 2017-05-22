News

May 22, 2017 12:51 AM

Tulane unveiling $1.1M clinic for former pro athletes

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Tulane Health System has a new $1.1 million clinic for former pro athletes. A news release says its focus is supporting former athletes' health and safety both on and off the field.

Former New Orleans Saint Jabari Greer is among people scheduled to speak at Monday's opening ceremony for the Professional Athlete Care Team clinic, called PACT for short.

It's part of the Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine, which already is involved with the NFL's Neurologic Care Program.

The Institute of Sports Medicine also includes rehabilitation, imaging, a human performance lab, and the Tulane Dance Medicine Center.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos