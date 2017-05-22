News

May 22, 2017 8:13 PM

Texas Senate revives trying to limit abortion coverage

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Texas lawmakers are reviving efforts to prohibit coverage of abortion by some health insurance plans with just a week left to deliver the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Senate on Monday night once again sent the measure back to the House, where the original bill never received a vote. A similar effort also collapsed in 2015.

The proposal bars health insurance plans offered through the Obama administration's health care law from covering abortions unless supplemental coverage is purchased. Opponents call it another effort by Texas Republicans to make abortion less accessible.

Texas never established health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act, but state policies are offered via federal exchanges. Twenty-five states already restrict abortion coverage in plans purchased through exchanges.

The legislature adjourns May 29.

