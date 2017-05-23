News

May 23, 2017 4:12 AM

New mental health care program launched in Virginia

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The Virginia Health Care Foundation has announced a new $1.5 million program designed to increase access to mental health care for uninsured residents and those with little to no medical care.

Richmond Times Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qQy8U1 ) Beyond Blue was revealed on Monday as a two-year initiative beginning this summer. It will focus on the number of psychiatric nurse practitioners in Virginia, treating depression in diabetic patients and implementing a trauma-informed care approach.

Ralph Howell, chairman of the foundation's board of trustees, says depression and anxiety are common among patients. He says three-quarters of Virginia are in a federally designated shortage area for mental health professionals. There are only 213 psychiatric nurse practitioners in the state.

Foundation Executive Director Debbie Oswalt says $1.1 million has been raised so far.

