Merced County native, ex-Marine joins the District Attorney’s Office

A 29-year-old Los Banos native and former United States Marine has joined the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy Toscano, who graduated in 2005 from Los Banos High School, was sworn in last week as the newest prosecutor to join the team led by District Attorney Larry Morse II.
After high school, Toscano joined the U.S. Marine Corps and went on to serve six years, rising to the rank of sergeant. He served seven months in the Al Anbar province of Iraq in 2008, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
“We are very proud of Jeremy’s service to our nation and are confident he will make an enormous contribution to Merced County as an attorney,” Morse said in the statement.
During his time with the Marines he was awarded numerous medals including the Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, National Defense, Navy Sea Service Deployment, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal, officials said.
He graduated in 2011 from the California State University, Chico with a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He graduated last year from Santa Clara University School of Law and passed the California bar exam earlier this month, officials said.
Toscano worked as an intern at the District Attorney’s Office during summer breaks from school beginning in 2014 and spent time in 2015 as a certified law clerk when he prosecuted three jury trials, authorities said.
Toscano’s family has lived in Merced County since 1906.
