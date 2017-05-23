Video shows explosions in Atwater

Video Credit: Charlene Goodman
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

This dash cam video shot on May 16, 2017, shows a driver using the center turn lane on Highway 70 as a passing lane. This driver was speeding in excess of 90 mph, according to the commuter who shot the video. According to the California Highway Patrol, dispatchers received several reports this week of the white sedan speeding and illegally passing vehicles on northbound Highway 70 in the area of Woodruff Lane. On Thursday, CHP arrested the driver on suspicion of reckless driving after he allegedly passed motorists on Thursday in the left turn-only lane on Highway 70 at Magnolia Road in Yuba County.

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and the Merced County Sheriff's Aviation Unit, found a herd of about 30 cattle that had been stranded on an island surrounded by the Merced River, safe while preparing to deliver hay to the animals in Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, May 18, 2017. According to Sheriff Warnke, about six to eight cows were wading through the water and there were no cows on the island as the aviation unit flew over the island Thursday morning. The cows had been stranded on the island since January when the Merced River level rose.

Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Merced Co

A carjacking suspect in Winton led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning on Highway 99 before crashing outside a fast-food restaurant. The driver, Andrew J. Ramirez, 23, of Fresno, was bloodied during the crash, his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Video by Vikaas Shanker

