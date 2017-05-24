Hawaii parents seek head lice rule changes in public schools

A Hawaii elementary school's Parent Teacher Association has asked the state to take a closer look at its head lice policy in public schools.
The parents at Salt Lake Elementary School have drafted a resolution for the state departments of Health and Education to consider, Hawaii News Now reported (http://bit.ly/2qVMY9W ) Tuesday. The parents want the state's old policy to be reinstated. They also want more training for parents.
The state's head lice policy changed last year to make rules more lax. The state Department of Education said the change had been designed to keep children in class and shield them from embarrassment. Children now found with head lice are allowed to stay at school for the rest of the day. They then can get treated and return.
"If the school or state is taking it lightly, then the parents will take it lightly," said Lokelani Giffard, whose daughter recently contracted head lice.
The parents want officials to create a guidance manual and provide in-home support and training for families managing head lice.
"It can be live training where they can come to the school community council meetings and the PTA meetings, but also maybe put up webinars online," said Jessica Wong-Sumida, vice president of legislation at the Hawaii Parent Teacher Student Association.
The state Department of Health said it is aware of parents' concerns and will respond in the best interest of the students' health and education needs.
There are 6 to 12 million head lice infestations each year in the United States among children 3 to 11 years old, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Hawaii doesn't keep track of the state's reported cases.
Comments