2 arrested outside Los Banos in ‘road rage’ incident, police say

Two people were arrested Tuesday east of Los Banos for pointing a shotgun at a motorist in an incident investigators attributed to road rage, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
Alfredo Lopez, 23 of La Grange, and 22-year-old Morgan Silva of Chowchilla were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting or delaying a police officer, according to a news release.
A man called the California Highway Patrol around 1:30 p.m. and said he was being followed by people in a light green Subaru sedan on Highway 152, east of Los Banos, and that they “flip him off,” according to a news release.
The victim reported that a woman in the car also pointed a shotgun at him and threw a drink can at his vehicle, but he wasn’t harmed, the release states.
Officers relayed the information to Los Banos Police. Officer Eduardo Solis saw the green sedan passing by and stopped the vehicle in the Burger King parking lot, according to the release.
Lopez, the driver, and Silva were reportedly argumentative, the release states. But they were eventually handcuffed and detained. A search of the vehicle yielded an unloaded shotgun and ammunition.
Lopez and Silva were booked into the Merced County Jail. They were no longer in custody as of Wednesday.
