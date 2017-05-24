Mariposa man who was killed in head-on collision identified by police officials

The 31-year-old man who died in a head-on collisions on Highway 140 last week has been identified as Robert Shaw of Mariposa, according to officials at the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.
His named was confirmed Wednesday by the Mariposa County Coroner’s Office.
Last Wednesday Dale Giantomasso, 62, was driving a 2006 Newmar Ventana motor home west on the highway, east of Chase Ranch in Mariposa, when he drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a 2006 Subaru Outback for undetermined reasons, California Highway Officials reported.
Shaw was the driver of the Subaru and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passenger of the Subaru, 69-year-old Bobby Shaw of Mariposa, suffered non life threatening injuries.
Police said Giantomasso, from Peotone, Ill., suffered minor injuries.
