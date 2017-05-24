Gustine police chief named city manager

The police chief of the Gustine Police Department was appointed as the city manager of Gustine in an unanimous vote by council members on Wednesday night.
Chief Doug Dunford will hold both positions “for a period of time,” according to Melanie Correa, deputy clerk for the city of Gustine.
“Council will be evaluating his holding of both positions on a quarterly basis,” Correa told the Sun-Star in an email.
Dunford could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
According to the city manager employment agreement, Dunford will make $144,348 a year as city manager. His annual salary will increase on July 1 every year by 2 percent, the agreement said.
As police chief, Dunford made $167,406.55 last year including his benefits, according to the Transparent California website.
The last Gustine city manager, Sean Scully, left his position last year for a job as city manager in Riverbank. In 2015, Scully made $119,443.51 as city manager in Gustine after his benefits, Transparent California reported.
Gustine Police Department officials congratulated Dunford for his new position in a statement.
“Chief Dunford was one of four finalist for the position and we are proud to congratulate him today,” the statement said. “Chief, we know you will continue to serve our community in the exceptional manner in which you have so far and we are honored to be by your side.”
The mayor of Gustine, Melvin Oliveira, did not respond to messages from the Sun-Star for comment. Mayor Pro Tempore Pat Nagy also did not respond to messages from the Sun-Star for comment.
The city council members Craig Turner, Ellen Hasness and Joe Oliveira also did not respond to messages from the Sun-Star for comment.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments