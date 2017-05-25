Man killed when truck hits power pole in Turlock

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Repairs begin to Atwater area damaged by tanker fire Pause 1:21 Employee describes chaos after explosion in Atwater 0:31 Man killed in accident in south Turlock 0:18 Cellphone video captures fire from deadly crash near Highway 99 in Atwater 1:00 Driver killed in truck explosion in Atwater 0:11 New video of fire burning on Highway 99 in Atwater 0:27 Video taken seconds after tanker truck crash 0:34 Video shows explosions in Atwater 0:21 Truck explodes in Atwater 2:06 Driver killed when tanker truck crashes and catches fire near Applegate Road and Highway 99 in Atwater Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A man died after the pickup he was driving went out of control on Paulson Road in Turlock, California, and struck a power pole. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

