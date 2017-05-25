Man killed when truck hits power pole in Turlock

A man was killed in Turlock on Thursday afternoon after he lost control of the pickup he was driving before crashing into a power pole.
The driver, believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene. The wreck was first reported at 2:31 p.m.
The man was driving north on Paulson Road south of downtown when he arrived at a bend in the road near a Foster Farms turkey facility.
Steve Page, a manager at Foster Farms, said he heard a loud crash. He and another person came out and saw the vehicle past the pole on the west side of the road. They attempted life-saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful.
The California Highway Patrol arrived on scene and is leading the investigation. There was no immediate information on how the wreck occurred or the identification of the driver.
Page said cars are known to go fast around the curve on the street, which turns into South Center Street just north of the facility.
We will update this story later today.
**ATTENTION**— Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) May 25, 2017
Roads closed at S Center / S Berkeley / F Street for vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/NMuPpVS7H5
